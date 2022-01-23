The councilor and former mayor of Rio Cesar Maia, 76, should be discharged this Monday, 24, from the Copa Star Hospital, in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The information was published by his daughter, Daniela Maia, on her Instagram account this Sunday. She celebrated the news.

“My dad is great. Tomorrow come home! Hallelujah. Thank you all for the love”, wrote Daniela, who is president of Riotur, an organ of the City Hall of Rio.

The former mayor of Rio tested positive for covid-19 on Wednesday, the 19th. He was hospitalized as a precaution on the night of the same day. On the 20th, he had a small drop in saturation and needed oxygen. Cesar Maia took three doses of the anti-covid vaccine.

