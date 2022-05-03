Sinaloa.- After the disagreement of students and parents for him heat that they felt during the classes, it was not until yesterday when finally the authorities of the Technical High School No. 1 decided turn on the air conditioners in each of the classrooms.

The campus is located on Lola Beltrán Boulevard, without number, in the Infonavit Humaya neighborhood, in Culiacán.

Discomfort

This Monday, Mrs. Nely Barraza, mother of a student, denounced that it was not fair that they did not turn on the air conditioners, because the young people had to put up with the heat, while in the principal’s office that service was working to mitigate the high temperatures that are already felt in the capital of Sinaloa.

Read more: The state of Sinaloa registers 2 deaths and zero new infections by Covid-19

Faced with this complaint, the deputy director of ETI No. 1, Luis Gerardo Samaniego, had indicated yesterday that the air conditioning equipment was still being serviced and was awaiting authorization to turn it on.

Nely Barraza indicated that the director of the campus explained that the SEP together with the Ministry of Health did not give them authorization to turn on the air, which was denied by both state agencies.