The SPD and the Greens are angry about statements by the CDU chairman. Laschet had rioted against the federal and state corona rate.

BERLIN taz | The CDU chairman Armin Laschet has received harsh criticism for statements with which he turned against the current corona course in Germany. In particular from the coalition partner SPD came sharp tones on Tuesday.

Laschet, who is also the Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, said on Tuesday that it was popular to treat citizens like “underage children” in the pandemic. The virus and its mutated variants have to be taken seriously, but at the same time come back to a balancing position, the CDU politician continued. Otherwise, children and the economy in particular faced serious harm.

SPD general secretary Lars Klingbeil said of Laschet’s words on Tuesday that he was putting “what felt like the 50th turn in his corona policy”. Klingbeil saw this as a sign of a deep split in the CDU. The SPD chairwoman Saskia Esken had already been in Düsseldorf Rheinische Post warned that one must “continue to drive on sight”. Openings according to a step-by-step plan would have to be “strictly oriented towards the infection process”.

In his statements, Laschet had also opposed incidence values ​​as a measure of when corona rules are relaxed. “We can’t measure our entire lives by just incidence values,” he said. And further: “You can’t always invent new limit values ​​to prevent life from happening again.” On February 10, the Prime Ministers – including Laschet – and the federal government agreed to relax the incidence to a seven-day incidence below To bind 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants – previously, a value of 50 was always targeted. It is not entirely clear whether Laschet referred to it in his statements on Tuesday.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach said of Laschet’s statements on Tuesday: “The limit of 35 was not ‘invented’, but derived from the higher R-value of the mutation B.1.1.7.” The Deputy Greens chairman Ricarda made a similar statement Lauterbach: “The virus prevents normal life from occurring again, not ‘invented’ incidence values.”

On Tuesday, Laschet initially only received support from FDP chairman Christian Lindner: “We feel empowered. The right words now have to be followed by action, ”he said. The lockdown is currently “disproportionate in many places,” said Lindner.

It is not the first time that Laschet has tried to distinguish himself by calling for the corona rules to be relaxed. Already during the lockdown in spring 2020, Laschet tried in this way to stage himself as a counterpart to the corona hardliner Markus Söder. At that time, however, Laschet was hardly able to score with this role, while Söder rose to become one of the most popular politicians in Germany.