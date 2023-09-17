Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

Rain jacket instead of a camouflage patch on tanks: Chechnya’s ruler Ramzan appeared in a new video. © ITAR-TASS/Imago/Telegram/Montage

Poisoned, sick kidneys – Ramzan Kadyrov was supposedly in a coma. But now a video appears. Is Putin’s “bloodhound” in good health?

Moscow – A walk instead of a coma: Ramzan Kadyrov’s health is said to be anything but critical. The Chechen ruler sent a sign of life with the help of two videos and dismissed rumors about his poor health. Kadyrov complains to the camera that this is a “lie” and advises everyone who “cannot distinguish between truth and lies on the Internet to take a breath of fresh air and organize their thoughts.” However, it is not clear when the videos were taken.

Video surfaced: Putin’s “bloodhound” Ramzan Kadyrov counters coma rumors

These videos were published on Sunday (September 17) on the Telegram channels of Chechnya’s rulers. First they had Kyiv Post reported about it. The timing of the recordings is unclear. In the first clip you can see “Putin’s Bloodhound” taking a walk in a rain jacket. The rain is incredibly “invigorating,” says Kadyrov, smiling but with a puffy face. In the second video he first speaks Chechen, then switches to Russian and advises: “Do sports.”

Problems with the kidneys or consequences of poisoning in Russia? Kadyrov caused speculation

Before the videos were published, there was much speculation about Kadyrov’s health. Several media outlets reported unanimously. The rumors said that the ruler, who was notorious for his brutality, was struggling with serious kidney problems. It was sometimes even said that he was suffering from the consequences of an attempted poisoning and had fallen into a coma, which is why he was flown by plane to various doctors. However, at the request of an expert, fr.de from IPPEN.MEDIA doubted the rumors.

Putin’s bloodhound is seen as a supporter in Russia’s war of aggression

Ramzan Kadyrov is one of the most passionate supporters of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. His troops are fighting there alongside the regular Russian forces. The former leader of the Chechen rebels, who later became an ally of the Kremlin and already was treated as Prigozhin’s successorhas long described himself as a committed supporter of Wladimir Putin. In 2007, Kadyrov was elected president of Chechnya and ruled this Muslim-majority region with numerous documented cases of extralegal killings and torture of his political opponents.