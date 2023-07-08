The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, announced this Friday (7) that he will resign from the center-right government he has led since January 2022 due to the lack of agreement on migration policy, which will lead to early elections, and said he still needs to “take it easy” on whether to run again.

At a press conference after an extraordinary council of ministers, Rutte assured that “all parties have done everything possible to find a solution, but unfortunately the differences on migration are insurmountable” and confirmed that he will submit the resignation of the government cabinet in writing to the king. Willem-Alexander, who is on vacation, but will meet with him in person on Saturday (8), because he will return to The Hague.

Rutte stated that he “has the energy to continue as leader of the [partido

liberal] VVD”, although he said he needs “time to think calmly” about whether he will run again in the elections that should be held in the autumn (spring in the southern hemisphere), according to the Electoral Council.

The four center-right parties that support the current government have been at loggerheads in recent months over how to deal with the influx of refugees into the country, but the situation became tense on Wednesday when Rutte proposed a limit of 200 family members of regrouped refugees. per month and a two-year waiting period before they could travel to the Netherlands, which led to widespread rejection of the progressive D66 and the Christian Union.

However, Rutte emphasized at the press conference that the decision to break the government “was unanimous” and was not forced by any particular party.

“It was no secret that the four parties had different opinions on this issue,” he said.

The leader of the Christian Union, Mirjam Bikker, declared that, for her party, “one of the most important values ​​in the proposals is that children grow up with their parents, so that they can take care of them”.

“We support the Prime Minister’s intention to submit the resignation of the current cabinet to the King,” added Bikker.

Christian Democratic Appeal leader Pieter Heerma, the fourth government partner, called the cabinet’s fall “very bad news for the Netherlands” and criticized Rutte for hampering discussion with his partners this week.

“His attitude was irresponsibly harsh, almost reckless” and did not help to better control migration “nor did he bring the cabinet closer”, he declared.

Next Monday (10), there will be a parliamentary debate to define the next steps aimed at forming a new government.