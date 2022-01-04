Tuchel is expected to bring Lukaku back to his side when Chelsea host Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday, after the forward, who moved to Chelsea for around $100m, expressed his regret for declaring his dissatisfaction with life at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian was completely excluded from facing Liverpool on Sunday, but he trained with the first team before holding talks with his manager on Monday and there is a desire on all sides to overcome the crisis left by her controversial statements.

It is clear that Marina Granovskaya, the powerful Chelsea manager, was involved in helping Lukaku and Tuchel clear the air, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

Tuchel secured the support of the club and team hierarchy when he decided to abandon Lukaku in the match against Liverpool.

And sources close to Lukaku, 28, expect him to make a public apology for his comments that caused him to be excluded from the match against the Reds.

Chelsea fans were furious after Lukaku questioned Tuchel’s modus operandi and said he hoped to return to Inter Milan one day in an unauthorized interview with Sky Italia last week.

Meanwhile, Tottenham coach Antonio Conte said he hopes Lukaku, with whom he won Serie A last season, will take part in the next match.

“I think it’s always good to play against a team that has all the players available,” he said. “For the people watching the match, I think it’s good to see the best players on the pitch.”