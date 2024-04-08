Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/08/2024 – 21:26

Two federal deputies allied with former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) presented this Monday, 8th, requests for tribute to the businessman and owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk, in the Chamber of Deputies. Two requests for a Motion of Applause and Praise were filed, a demonstration by the House to praise a public person.

Deputies Coronel Meira (PL-PE) and Delegate Paulo Bilynskyj (PL-SP) request the approval of the honor for Musk to “expose and confront the political and unfounded censorship imposed by the Brazilian justice system against users of the platform in the country” and “confront the abuse of authority perpetrated by the Brazilian Supreme Court”. The deputies' request must be approved by the plenary of the Chamber to be effective.

In justification, Meira says that, by opening the X files, the businessman would have shown the world the pressure from the Brazilian Justice, represented by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, to obtain data from users of the platform.

“It was clear, and quite vexatious, to observe that the social network's employees respected the National Legislation more than those who have the functional duty to do so. Furthermore, Musk directly questioned Minister Alexandre de Moraes about censorship and, to top it off, announced that he will review all users blocked in violation of the law”, shows the request.

On Saturday, the 6th, Musk used his social network to accuse Moraes of violating the Brazilian Constitution. According to the businessman, the minister promotes censorship in judicial decisions. The businessman also said that the magistrate should resign from his seat on the Court or face impeachment. In response, Moraes included the billionaire as being investigated in the digital militia investigation for the “intentional exploitation” of X.

In the order signed this Sunday, 7th, Moraes also determined that the social network refrain from “disobeying any court order already issued” by the Brazilian Court, including reactivating profiles whose blocking was determined by the STF or Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In case of non-compliance, a daily fine of R$100,000 will be imposed, per profile, and those legally responsible for the company in Brazil may end up being charged with disobeying the court order.

2nd of July Commendation

Another tribute was requested from South African businessman, Elon Musk. In the Legislative Assembly of Bahia (Alba), state deputy Samuel Júnior (Republicans) filed a request with the Board of Directors of the House. The parliamentarian asks for the 2nd of July Commendation, the Assembly's highest honor, to be awarded to the billionaire.

According to the politician, the concession comes through Musk's work in developing digital media for education and social causes, in addition to his fight for democracy and freedom of expression for all citizens.