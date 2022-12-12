The Public Prosecution also ordered the speedy arrest of Bilal Mahmoud, the husband of Hadeer Atef, as he is a fugitive and accused of the same charges.

And the story of Hadeer Atef had occupied the pioneers of social media, on Sunday, after her mother appeared in a video clip claiming that unknown persons had kidnapped her daughter in retaliation for her fugitive husband who seized their money, and the mother also claimed that her daughter was divorced as soon as she learned of her husband’s illegal practices.

However, the security services announced, after hours, the arrest of Hadeer Atef, her sister-in-law, and the latter’s husband.

The authorities revealed that they had received reports from 16 citizens accusing the famous fashion blogger and her registered husband, Danger, and his sister and her husband, of defrauding and defrauding them and obtaining sums of money from them by deluding them into owning a group of companies working in several fields, including cars, real estate and securities trading, claiming to invest that money for them in exchange for financial profits. .

According to what the security services monitored, Hadeer Atef promoted on her Instagram page the activities of those companies among her followers.

During the security interrogation, the arrested defendants admitted to receiving money from the victims amounting to more than one million pounds, under the pretext of investing it in exchange for profits, but they did not do so and did not return the original amounts.

The Public Prosecution investigated the accused and ordered the arrest of the runaway blogger’s husband.