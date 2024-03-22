The organization said in a statement posted on Telegram that its fighters “attacked a large gathering on the outskirts of the Russian capital, Moscow.”

The statement added that the fighters “withdrew to their bases safely.”

What do we know about ISIS Khorasan?

ISIS-Khorasan was founded in 2015 by disaffected members of the Taliban.

The group saw the number of its fighters drop by almost half, or nearly 2,000, by 2021 as a result of a combination of US air strikes and Afghan “commandos” that killed many of its leaders, according to the New York Times.

The group's name emerged shortly after the Taliban overthrew the Afghan government in 2021.

During the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the organization carried out a suicide bombing at the international airport in Kabul in August 2021, killing 13 American soldiers and up to 170 civilians.

The attack raised the organization's status, and it became a major threat to the Taliban's ability to rule in Afghanistan.

Since then, the Taliban has been waging fierce battles against ISIS Khorasan in Afghanistan.

– So far, the Taliban's security services have prevented the group from seizing territory or recruiting large numbers of former Taliban fighters.

General Michael Eric Kurella, head of the US Army's Central Command, recently warned before a House of Representatives committee that ISIS Khorasan possesses the ability and will to attack American and Western interests abroad.

The New York Times said that counter-terrorism officials in Europe reported that in recent months they had thwarted several ISIS-Khorasan plots to attack targets outside Afghanistan.

In a post on its official Telegram account last January, ISIS Khorasan said it was behind an attack that killed 84 people in Kerman, Iran, during a memorial procession for Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by an American drone strike in 2020.

– The organization threatened Iran many times, and claimed responsibility for several attacks there.

“ISIS-K has been focused on Russia over the past two years, often criticizing President Vladimir Putin in its propaganda for its intervention in Afghanistan and Chechnya,” according to Colin B. Clark, a counterterrorism analyst at the Sofan Group, a New York-based security consulting firm. And Syria.