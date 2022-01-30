Home page world

divide

The home of a couple whose 10-year-old son was found dead in a suitcase. © Alain Jocard/AFP/dpa

The body of a 10-year-old boy was discovered in a Paris suburb on Thursday. The father had previously reported his wife and boy missing. Now the mother is under investigation.

FERRIERES-EN-BRIE (AP) — A murder investigation has been launched against the mother after the body of a 10-year-old child was found in a suitcase in a dumpster.

She was taken into custody, as the radio station France Info reported with reference to the responsible public prosecutor. The dead boy was discovered on Thursday around 100 meters from the family’s apartment in the greater Paris area, and his body had several stab wounds.

more on the subject Case Petito: friend confessed to killing the young woman Missing Belgian boy found dead in the Netherlands Body of an 83-year-old found in the Lahn

The father had reported his wife and boy missing after returning home from work on Wednesday evening when both were not at home in the village of Ferrières-en-Brie. According to relatives, the 33-year-old woman was mentally unstable. dpa