The body of a 10-year-old boy was discovered in a Paris suburb on Thursday. The father had previously reported his wife and boy missing. Now the mother is under investigation.
FERRIERES-EN-BRIE (AP) — A murder investigation has been launched against the mother after the body of a 10-year-old child was found in a suitcase in a dumpster.
She was taken into custody, as the radio station France Info reported with reference to the responsible public prosecutor. The dead boy was discovered on Thursday around 100 meters from the family’s apartment in the greater Paris area, and his body had several stab wounds.
The father had reported his wife and boy missing after returning home from work on Wednesday evening when both were not at home in the village of Ferrières-en-Brie. According to relatives, the 33-year-old woman was mentally unstable. dpa
