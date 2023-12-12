The Investigative Committee opened a case after children fell into a pit of boiling water in the Ivanovo region

In the Ivanovo region, investigators opened a criminal case after children fell into a pit of boiling water. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

The investigation is being conducted under Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”).

According to the investigation, on the morning of December 12, near a school on Pushkin Street in the city of Yuzha, five students fell into a hole formed as a result of a pipeline accident. The children received thermal burns to their legs. Investigators and forensic experts are working at the scene.

During the investigation, the work of the resource supply organization's employees will be checked.

