Angela Merkel invites you to the Corona Vaccination Summit on Monday (February 1st). The expectations are high. The anger potential even higher. And the next chaos is looming. Our news ticker on the topic.

Tomorrow, Monday (February 1), Chancellor Merkel and the prime ministers will meet for a corona vaccination summit.

The expectations are high, the risk of failure all the greater – especially since the federal and state governments cannot really decide anything on the subject anyway.

Nevertheless, the list of demands before the summit from politics and business is long. On overview about the previous vaccination failure in Germany (first report on January 31, 10:33 a.m.) and all the latest news about tomorrow’s summit, always live here in our news ticker.

Berlin (January 31, 10:33 am) – Create clarity, agree reliable schedules, speed up. The Corona*–Vaccination peak with Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * and the Prime Ministers of the federal states should be a liberation across the board. It would be urgently needed. The start of the corona vaccination at the turn of the year has a messed up on all levels. An overview:

Pure chaos with corona vaccinations: delivery stops, questionable effect, too few ordered

The allegations are harsh and so far nobody has been able or wanted to clear them from the table: The EU Has too few vaccination doses ordered and that apparently also contractually vague. At Biontech there is a sudden delivery stop. Also Moderna significantly reduced its commitments. And Astrazeneca is from Robert Koch Institute (RKI) agreed that it would have a reasonable effect on people over 65.

But above all: In Germany, it seems that far too little vaccine arrives. Which may also have something to do with the well-known German small states. Each federal state distributes its vaccination doses differently. In Bavaria, each district even organizes the distribution a little differently. At least from the few vaccines that get there. It is not much.

Chaos with corona vaccinations: Every federal state vaccinates differently, in Bavaria even every region

While in Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland Palatinate, for example, people over 80 years of age are already being vaccinated, in Bavaria the focus has so far been on herd immunity at the state’s largest clinics. In terms of width, therefore, little is received, even if hardly anyone dares to say it. That sounds like Markus Söder’s current proposal, which he made in the ZDF morning magazine said that Astrazeneca should be used to vaccinate hospital staff and doctors and not old people, yes, very nice. Only in his federal state are the large clinics reasonably well supplied, but not the elderly.

Corona vaccination chaos in Germany: Spahn appeases and promises

Meanwhile, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * is doing what he has been doing for weeks, he appeases and promises improvement: “There are vaccines every week, and there are more, step by step.” One year after the start of the pandemic, three were approved effective vaccines. His ministry calculates that 3.5 million cans have already been delivered, and five more are due February 22 come.

The Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) * no longer really believes in it. She said to the BamS:

“The quantities of the vaccine from Moderna have been reduced by 20 percent, the announcements from Astrazeneca are subject to change. On this basis, we still cannot reliably assign vaccination appointments. “

Vaccination summit with Merkel: the question remains, what can Germany solve alone

The hopes on that Vaccination summit on Monday (February 1st) in the Chancellery are therefore great. But what he can achieve is very much an open question. As is well known, orders, contracts and deliveries lie with the EU, neither with the federal government nor with the states. Also read the current one Merkur.de*-Comment*.

Franziska Brantner, spokeswoman for European policy for the Greens in the Bundestag, sees it the same way: “A national vaccination summit alone does not help. Pharmaceutical companies are usually set up multinational. The EU must take action here, ”she told the editorial network Germany (RND).

Before the corona vaccination summit with Merkel: Politicians are calling for binding statements

Nevertheless: SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich calls from the summit “more precise and binding statements on how the pharmaceutical industry intends to meet its delivery obligations and how it can increase the production of vaccines so that the inoculation on site can function smoothly”.

The managing director of the German Association of Cities, Helmut Dedy. “The cities no longer expect vague promises, but rather clear answers to the two essential questions: When will there be enough vaccines? When will which vaccine be delivered to the vaccination center? ”Dedy said German press agency.

Before the Corona vaccination summit in the Chancellery: Habeck calls for “emergency vaccination”

Green leader Robert Habeck * called in the newspapers Funke media group an “emergency vaccine economy” to produce more vaccine. Habeck demanded that all pharmaceutical companies should be “immediately involved in production according to their capabilities.”

Corona vaccination summit in the Chancellery: Altmaier warns of Lockdwon extension

And the list of good ideas and demands goes on and on. So it is hardly surprising that Economics Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) * is a member of the World on Sunday Already warned the economy: There he did not rule out that, even if Germany was in the Incidence below 50 sinks that Lockdown must be extended anyway. *Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.