White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told the press, “We are not seeking war with Iran.”

Following the strikes, US President Joe Biden said in a statement: “The United States does not seek a conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let everyone who might harm us know the following: If you cause harm to Americans, we will respond.”

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi had said that Iran would not start a war, but would respond forcefully to anyone who attacked it. Raisi pointed out that Iran's military power in the region does not pose a threat to any country and has never been a threat, as he put it.

The US military command in the Middle East (CENTCOM) confirmed launching air strikes in Iraq and Syria against factions loyal to Tehran and forces of the Quds Force, the unit entrusted with external operations in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Centcom's statement said that the forces struck more than 85 targets in Iraq and Syria, including command, control and intelligence centers, as well as facilities for storing missiles and drones.