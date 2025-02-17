The headline “Nabil Bentaleb is back” may cause dizziness and discomfort for some supporters of FC Schalke 04. Bentaleb back in Gelsenkirchen? The professional who was often suspended and degraded as all the evil boys of recent club past, from Albert Streit and Jermaine Jones to Prince Boateng and Dominick Drexler?

Bentaleb was expelled from the cabin five times within his five -year commitment in Gelsenkirchen. “We have to find that Schalke and Nabil Bentaleb obviously do not match,” summed up the sports director Jochen Schneider at the time after the final incident in November 2020 and expressed the irrevocable, free separation at the end of the season. Schneider’s predecessor Christian Heidel had invested almost 20 million euros in the midfielder.

But if it now means in French and international media that Nabil Bentaleb is back, then he is certain everywhere in the football world, of course also on Schalke: after eight months of the break, the Algerian national player born in Lille, North France Shot goal, French Butthat asks for the pun: optionally operated Le But as the goal of life or as the meaning of life. Both apply.

In the summer of 2024, Bentaleb had to be revived

The career of the 30-year-old Bentaleb seemed to have ended last summer when he suffered a cardiovascular arrest during a private football game. A future in football was secondary at that moment, it had to be revived and came into the artificial coma. A pacemaker was later used. And now he ran how L’Equipe reported, “at a speed that Usain Bolt would make jealous”, the team doctor of his club OSC Lille to celebrate the goal for 1-0 at Stade Rennes, Lille won 2-0 in the end. Shortly before, coach Bruno Génésio had substituted him.

Bentaleb had only given his comeback in team training on Thursday, with the permission of the league medical commission. There was a big moment on the way to the square: the club workforce and several youth teams stood trellis and applauded. Despite the long break, Bentaleb immediately convinced him in training, Génésio explained: “That was the reason why I substituted him. It was 0: 0, it was not about distributing gifts. ”After that, the emotions in the whole team were“ ten times as high ”as usual:“ If you know your whole story, he is a model of courage and resistance, that far beyond football ”.

After his time at Schalke, Bentaleb had been unemployed for half a year before he got a rather modest contract with Angers relegation candidate, in 2023 he then switched to the current Champions League finalist Lille for at least 4.5 million euros. This was also a comeback. But one who survives Schalke creates completely different things.