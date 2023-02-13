Hamlin’s performance was another significant moment in his recovery. During the week of the Super Bowl, he had already spoken at the gala for the best players of the NFL season on Thursday, among other things. “All my life I have felt that God is using me to bring hope to others and now in the new circumstances I can say that He is doing what He has always done,” Hamlin said. “I have a long road ahead of me, a road full of uncertainties and a road full of milestones.”