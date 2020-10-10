The coach of the French basketball team, involved in the operation “Pink October”, confided Saturday, October 10 on franceinfo.

“We are all captains of our health”, launched the basketball player Valerie Garnier in the video call for donations from the association Ruban rose, for the operation Pink October 2020 against cancer. Taking part in this fundraising fund to fund breast cancer research is a way for her to remind people of the importance of screening and the seriousness of the disease.

franceinfo: You yourself were touched by cancer in 2017, in full competition, in the final phase of the European Championship. And at no point did you stop. Was this your way of holding on?

Valérie Garnier: “Yes, we can say that it was my resilience. We discovered my cancer, thanks to the screening, two months before the European Championship. The time to do the exams, I had the operation a month later. , I never stopped working, it was somewhere my resilience, my passion, my work. VSat allowed me to hold on, to be surrounded and to do what I loved the most. There were some players, especially those from Bourges Basket and then Céline Dumerc who knew about it, and of course all my staff. Everyone was kind to me. “

You said: “During the day I worked and I was fine. In the evening I stopped, I was sick.”

“Yes, because during the day, to be carried away by training, exchanges, everything that makes the daily life of a national coach, that keeps you alive. We forget [la maladie] because we are carried away by our passion. And then in the evening, we go back to our hotel room and then the relatives are worried. We reassure them, we call them and then we realize that we are sick. Yes, I was scared when I found out that I had cancer, because immediately you think of the worst. We know that we are going to enter into a process. And above all it is sudden. We never feel like it can happen to us. Women must be encouraged to take screening because it allows them to heal and get out of it.

There is the intervention, the treatments and then the end of the treatments. How did you live afterwards?

“The aftermath was very complicated. We find ourselves in a no man’s land. I had just lived three months at 100 per hour between the discovery of my disease, the preparation campaign then the European Championship with the France team in Prague where we had failed in the final. And then behind, I did my two months of radiotherapy and then in September everything stopped. I wanted to take a step back for six months. And my second resilience only intervened in March 2018 when I returned to get involved in my profession at the Fenerbahçe in Istanbul.

Looking back, what was the most complicated during all this time?

“To learn, to have an operation. What was really difficult was after. When we go through this kind of experience, we highlight our strength and not our weakness. not to be the same person anymore, that people, if they learn it, will think that we are weak.It was my resilience to continue to train the French basketball team, it allowed me to hold on, to be surrounded and to do what I loved the most. We are not the same person anymore, but we feel strong. “