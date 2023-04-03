President canceled lunch with Army high command this Monday, but organizes ceremony with officers on Tuesday

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) prepares a sequence of events with representatives of the Armed Forces this week after canceling lunch with Army generals this Monday (3.Apr.2023).

On Tuesday (4.Apr), Lula will participate in the promotion ceremony for officers of the 3 Forces at the Planalto Palace at 4 pm. The next day, the headquarters of the Executive should host an Army event.

The handing over of swords to the new generals symbolizes the military’s commitment to the tradition of the Force and the investiture as a military leader. Lula’s presence has not yet been confirmed. José Múcio (Defence) is expected to attend.

The lunch on Monday (April 3) was part of an attempt to bring the government closer to the Armed Forces. As found by the Power360now the only possible date for the meeting would be on Wednesday (5.Apr).

The commander of the Army, general Tomás, had invited the president to lunch at the General Headquarters, in Brasília. The meeting would be attended by the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, and the High Command of the Force.

The peak of the friction between Lula and the Forces was after the invasions of the 8th of January. The president stated, on January 12, that “many people”of the Armed Forces was “conniving” with the invasion of the Three Powers.

Lula has a trip scheduled to China next Tuesday (April 11). The meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled for April 14.

Initially, the president’s departure was scheduled for March 26. However, Lula was diagnosed with bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia by the influenza A virus and, therefore, canceled the meeting with his Chinese partner.

SCHEDULE

Lula boosted his commitments to the military in March. On Thursday (March 23), she visited the Navy complex in Itaguaí, in Rio de Janeiro.

O Power360 found out that the gesture is an attempt to bring the government closer to the Armed Forces, which were an important part of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).