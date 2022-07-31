Akkuyu Nuclear, a Rosatom subsidiary that is building four reactors in the Mediterranean, said it had signed the construction contract with TSM after terminating its agreement with Turkey’s ICECTS.

According to the Turkish Commercial Registration, three Russian companies headquartered in Russia own TSM.

“All work in progress under sub-contracts will be transferred to TSM… New similar contracts will be signed between TSM and contractors,” Akkuyo Newclear said in a statement on Saturday, without addressing the reason for canceling the contract with IC ECTS. from the inside.”

The company added that the contract concluded with the “TSM” company will ensure that the work is completed on the dates previously agreed upon, and that the workers receive their salaries on time.

The Turkish government aims to start operating the first reactor at the plant, which has a total capacity of 4,800 megawatts, before the general elections next year.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had previously indicated that Turkey could work with Russia in building two more plants.

The plant is expected to produce up to ten percent of Turkey’s electricity needs once all four reactors are operational.