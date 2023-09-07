Anti-mafia blitz throughout Italy, 84 precautionary measures. And in Rome and Naples, a security operation

After case of Caivano the government insists and makes “security” its mantra: from the early hours of the morning the carabinieri of the Provincial Command of Vibo Valentia they are engaged in the anti-mafia operation Mistral – Carthago coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Catanzaro, led by the prosecutor Nicola Gratteriwith the use of over 600 soldiers who are carrying out precautionary measures throughout the country against 84 subjects: 29 in prison, 52 under house arrest and 3 with the obligation to present themselves to the judicial police.

But not only Calabria. 800 operators of the State Policethe Arma dei Carabinieri and the Guardia di Finanza are engaged in two large operations joint forces with “High Impact” mode in the cities of Rome and Napleswith the aim of restoring the legality in areas with a high crime density and guarantee citizens a strengthened presence on the territory of the forces of order.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE OPERATION IN ROME AND NAPLES

In the capital, the activity, planned by the Committee for Public Order and Safety in the Prefecture and coordinated by the Rome Police Headquarters in which the Local Police of Rome Capital also takes part, is located in the district of Tor Bella Monaca where searches are underway in search of weapons and drugs in over 80 apartments in via dell’Archeologia.

In the capital of Campania, the activity is being carried out in the district Montecalvario, precisely in the area of ​​the “Spanish Quartersi” and is aimed at carrying out numerous searches and identifying suspect persons and vehicles.

