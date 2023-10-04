Chiapas.- While last weekend More than 40 homes were burned and 18 residents were detained.this in the municipal capital of Altamiranothere are analysts who fear that In Chiapas, violence will escalate very sharply in the coming months.

Fires and deprivation of liberty

At least 43 homes were burned, as were 20 vehicles, and 18 residents were detained on Friday night, in the municipal seat of Altamirano.this at the hands of followers of former mayor Roberto Pinto Kánter, of the Green Partythis for the political power disputewhich the exedil’s family had for 20 years in that district, publishes the media La Jornada.

Between the burned houses there is that of the president and that of the trustee of the municipal council, María García and Gabriel Montoya Osegura, respectively, and also those of some of their relatives and followers.

Also about 20 vehicles were destroyed or damaged.

One of the vehicles on fire. Photo: Internet / Media

Those who committed these acts were led by the president of the ejidal commissioner, Rogelio Hernández Gómez (who has no official appointment), and by Enrique Hernández Gómez, Gaspar Sántiz and Simeón Sánchez, among other supporters of Pinto Kánter, according to people who were consulted.

In its report, La Jornada adds that, according to those interviewed, Since August 22, the group that committed the fires has blocked the three exits towards Ocosingo, Comitán and the Morelia ejido..

They demand the dismissal of the municipal council, headed by María García.

The municipal council governs Altamirano since the end of October 2021after hundreds of inhabitants prevented the takeover of the elected councilor, Gabriela Roque Tipacamú, from the PVEM, and wife of Roberto Pinto Kánter. The Pinto Kánter family had ruled there for 20 years.

It was also rumored that Pinto Kánter’s sympathizers had detained 28 followers of the municipal council, however, some fled or hid, so later It was confirmed that 18 people were detained in the Altamirano municipal agency.

The residents interviewed commented that the actions carried out on Friday night (fires and retentions) were agreed upon after the alleged release of Roberto Pinto Kánter, who, according to the unofficial version, was arrested in recent days and transferred to the El Amate prisonwithout the reasons having been officially reported.

The Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office said that it has already opened an investigation against whoever or those who are responsible for the crimes of riot, attacks against the peace and the physical and property integrity of the community and the state, damages and injuries, for the burning of houses and vehicles.

Pinto Kánter’s group is said to seek to pressure the state government to dismiss the municipal council.

For now, the Municipal Council operates in San Cristóbal de las Casas.

‘Forecast’

Analyst Eduardo Guerrero Gutiérrez publishes in El Financiero that an escalation of violence in Chiapas is possible in the coming months.

As factors for this, he mentions, first, that the drug cartels, such as Jalisco Nueva Generación, Sinaloa, and othershave seen the great profit that is obtained with the migrant traffickingand thousands of people cross Chiapas toward USA.

Also, point out the elections to be held in 2024and the Jalisco NG and Sinaloa cartels will try to impose people to help them.

And as a third factor, he points out that the Sinaloa Cartel its power is growing Chiapascreating a strong social base that helps you in your interests.

“In this sense, the demonstration of supposed popular support that the Sinaloa Cartel received in Frontera Comalapa a few days ago is not gratuitous. In Chiapas, the Sinaloa Cartel’s strategy is paramilitarism, financing armed groups, which are well regarded by some businessmen and by some sectors of the population (fed up with the abuses of the CJNG, the organization that is currently perceived as the most aggressive),” Guerrero Gutiérrez wrote in his column.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Deals of the Day HERE