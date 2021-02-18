The Hague (AFP) The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency said Thursday that 78 international companies and groups have moved their business to the Netherlands in 2020 in light of the uncertainty that still prevails in the UK business environment in the wake of the implementation of Brexit.

However, the agency’s statement clarified that the number of companies that chose the Netherlands decreased compared to 2019 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Although the United Kingdom and the European Union reached an agreement in December on trade relations, the agency affiliated with the Dutch Ministry of Economy said that “the ambiguity that prevailed in recent years has not yet dissipated.”

“Even with an existing deal in place, the Netherlands is still popular with so-called corporate circles,” she said Brexit».

She pointed out that “a number of companies in the United Kingdom are currently facing problems” due to the imposition of new administrative procedures and time limits.

218 companies and groups have moved to the Netherlands since the Brexit referendum in 2016, according to figures from the Dutch agency, which also indicated that negotiations are underway with 550 other parties.

The moving companies include British companies, but also Asian and American companies, who are “reviewing their European structure.”

Among the 78 companies that moved their business in 2020, the Bank of Australia, the largest Australian bank, the “Snug Tights” for long socks and the candy manufacturer “Candy Hero” stand out.

The Netherlands is currently among the major beneficiaries of Brexit, and a recent study by the Financial Times indicated that the Amsterdam Stock Exchange last month outperformed its British counterpart as the largest European stock market.