Thursday 31 December, in front of the Scottish Parliament, demonstrators braved confinement to demand from their government an independent and European Scotland. “I think there will be a lot of activity to push for independence. It’s really important”, said Morag Williamson, one of the demonstrators.

The most fervent supporters of independence want to believe it. Recent polls give 58% a winning yes in the event of a referendum. A desire to stay in the European Union which is also displayed alongside the authorities. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote on Twitter: “Scotland will be back soon.”In a promotional clip broadcast on social networks on the occasion of Brexit, the message is clear: “As long as Scotland exists, Europe, you will always be welcome”.

However, a referendum must be authorized by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Boris Johnson strongly opposes it. If Nicola Sturgeon wins handily the local elections in May, she will have a weighty argument in the negotiations, according to the separatists.