The post-Brexit shopping between Great Britain and the European Union is generating confusion and high tariffs, despite the agreement indicating otherwise.

Mark and Spencer, the famous British supermarket, has branches in France. His specialty is ready meals, British produce for the London community ‘nostalgia menu’, egg and crest BLT sandwiches and prawns, bouquets of white lilies at half the price of a French bouquet.

The Bastille branch of M&S is desolation: no flowers, no prepared salads, no sandwiches, no people. The refrigerators are empty. All these fresh produce must arrive from Britain on a daily basis and with Brexit and its new regulations, it cannot. They get stuck in customs.

New regulations and tariffs complicate the movement of goods. (AFP)

Customs stationery bureaucracy is hellish. Documents plus documents that carriers are unaware of. The new rules have slowed deliveries from Great Britain to the continent and M&S is empty. It is one of its main victims.

Upon reaching the British Frankish edge, lTrucks with fresh produce are rejected due to lack of papers essential to cross into the EU. One fifth of the documents they present are not correct before crossing the English Channel, on the ferry or the Eurotunnel train.

They cannot deliver the parcels

The courier DPD stopped deliveries to the European Union and blamed the customs bureaucracy. The parcel company said it was “pausando deliveries to the continent and Ireland “ because up to a fifth of the packages had the wrong documentation.

The burden of additional paperwork and new border rules for British companies became apparent. It was after Courrier DPD stopped deliveries to the mainland and Marks & Spencer warned that their supply of Percy Pigs candy to Ireland was at risk.

DPD said that temporarily suspended its deliveries to Europe and the Republic of Ireland “Due to additional customs data requirements.”

Customs personnel in the Netherlands check vehicles leaving a UK ferry. (EFE)

It is a sign of the ignorance of customers and carriers about the additional information now needed to cross the border, previously part of the European single market.

DPD said that up to a fifth of the packages had “incorrect or incomplete data attached, which meant they had to be returned to the sender.” The company explained that this had exercised added pressure on your turnaround and delivery times.

“Besides this, we are seeing delays and congestion at UK ports and tighter requirements for Cana crossingsl, “he wrote in a statement.

The company said that “we will stop and review our road service in Europe, including the Republic of Ireland.” They will update clients on Tuesday with their plans to resume services.

The devil in the details

Steve Rowe, chief executive officer of Marks & Spencer, said today that “the company would still face potential tariffs on a third of its products destined for stores in the EU.” As well as a “very complex administrative process”, which would increase costs for the business.

Rowe also revealed that M & S’s famous Percy Pigs sweets will be subject to tariffs in Ireland. Although they are manufactured in Germany and are not processed or modified, they are typically transported to the UK, before being distributed to the Republic of Ireland.

Intricate EU rules mean that the company also face tariffs on French or Italian cheese, which is grated by hand, and then transported to Ireland. But not if it is grated by machine because it is considered that the product is sufficiently altered.

Rowe said M & S’s scale meant it could find ways to mitigate the additional burdens with bonded warehouses. But he cautioned that the effort would be substantial for smaller companies.

“There are many other smaller British companies for which this means that will face tariffs or they will have to readjust in the European Union, “he said.

A cheat deal

The UK’s deal with the European Union on Christmas Eve was billed as “a tariff-free deal.” But food industry bosses have said the terms mean that tariffs still apply to many products.

“Duty-free is not exactly duty-free when you read the fine print,” said Mark and Spencer’s Rowe.

Debenhams department store, which is in receivership, have stopped receiving online orders from the Republic of Ireland to avoid the cost of fees.

Clothing retailers are working through the complexity of the new Brexit rules, bringing in products from outside the EU and shipping them to Ireland.

For example, if a clothing retailer imports a dress from Turkey – a major manufacturing center for T-shirts and jersey dresses – to the UK and then ships it to the Republic of Ireland, it could be hit by a tariff.

Port delays have prompted warnings from Scottish seafood exporters. They say their perishable stocks (lobsters, oysters, scallops) run the risk of rotting if they can’t reach the markets in time.

Carriers have also described border delays in Northern Ireland as “almost unviable”. They warned that they risk extending the food shortage in Britain in a few days.

To avoid empty shelves in Northern Ireland, Sainsbury’s has turned to wholesalers, who stock products from the Spar chain.

The port of Dublin, in the middle of the conflict of tariffs. (EFE)

EU consumers have been affected by unexpected import fees when ordering products from Great Britain since the end of Brexit.

They believed that the agreement Boris Johnson signed, which included a promise of duty-free trade, meant that they could continue to order goods from Britain at no additional cost. In return they are receiving heavy bills.

Heavy customs costs

A Briton bought a pair of trousers and a shirt in Great Britain from France and paid 160 euros. When it arrived via the courier UPS they had added 48 euros in customs costs.

When he protested, the company explained that all its customers in Europe have to pay import costs, imposed by the local government.

No one understands this difference between the tariff avoidance agreement and reality. The problem is that the customs duties that are paid are applicable in objects of more than 150 euros ordered from Great Britain, but that are not manufactured in Great Britain or in the EU.

The agreement also changed the VAT rules. People living in the EU do not have to pay more VAT in Great Britain when buying products in Great Britain. They must pay the VAT imposed in their country of residence.

An absolute state of confusion reigns. The main recommendation is that the British in Europe who want to buy objects in Britain first find out how many customs duties they are entitled to or not.