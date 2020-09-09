A woman’s body undergoes many changes during pregnancy and after delivery. Some changes happen for a short time while some remain forever. The biggest change in these changes is at the breast. Breastfeeding the baby starts loosening in the breasts after some time. It is believed that healthy lifestyle, exercise and correct diet can relieve the breasts from loosening. If you are also struggling with this problem then do not be depressed, here are some tips that can help you.

Take care of the posture during breastfeeding: Women who are mothers for the first time often lean more towards the baby while breastfeeding. Due to pressure, breasts become unformed and they become loose. Therefore, it is better to breastfeed the baby with the help of a pillow so that the body’s posture remains correct.

Wear the right size bra: Women often reduce their bra wear to make breastfeeding easier. Due to lack of proper support to the breasts, they hang. In such a situation, women should choose the right size nursing bra so that the breast can get support and it is easy to feed the baby.

Exercise will help: Exercise is a good option to protect breasts from loosening. Arm stretches, wall pushups, chest presses are some exercises that can be done during and after pregnancy. You can also do some easy yoga poses and aerobics. Be sure to consult a doctor before starting any exercise.

Do not stop breastfeeding suddenly: Some women stop breastfeeding abruptly. Even after doing this, milk keeps brewing in their breasts and they hang on when the milk comes out. Breastfeeding is best done to reduce breast fat.

Include nutritious diet in the diet: According to some research, the food items which are high in vitamin B and E can remove the breasts. Apart from this, healthy tissues are formed in the body due to the intake of protein and carbohydrates, which can cause constriction in the breast. Reduce the amount of fat in the food to keep the breasts in shape.

Follow some home remedies: Massage the breasts daily with mustard oil to get a better shape and bump. Take a cold bath and a day with warm water to tighten the breasts. This increases blood flow. If you want, you can massage your breasts with ice too. Apply egg, aloe vera and honey solution on the breast and wash it after some time with water.