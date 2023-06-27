DThe faction leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP have clarified open points in the heating law. These must now be transferred to the draft law. What is planned:

modernization charge

The plans for a further modernization levy were specified. As the German Press Agency learned from coalition circles on Tuesday, the faction leaders agreed that the modernization levy can be increased to 10 percent – but only if the landlord takes advantage of state subsidies. So far, landlords have been allowed to pass on a maximum of 8 percent of the costs for a modernization measure to their tenants, for example if they are renovating an apartment. The “guard rails” stipulated that a further modernization levy be introduced for investments in climate-friendly heating.

This should give landlords incentives to replace the heating system. The tenants will then also benefit from this, because the subsidy must be passed on in full, as it was said. The rent increase should then be lower than without the subsidy. At the same time, the so-called cap is to be lowered: the annual rent should not be allowed to increase by more than 50 cents per square meter of living space. So far, this limit has been a maximum of 3 euros per square meter within 6 years.

Financial support

Under certain conditions, government subsidies should cover 70 percent of the investment costs when buying a more climate-friendly heating system, according to coalition circles. As planned in the concept of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, a uniform subsidy rate of 30 percent is planned for all households, regardless of income. There will be higher funding for low-income households, and a “speed bonus” is also planned. Overall, funding of up to 70 percent should be possible. The concept of the Ministry of Economics provided for a maximum subsidy rate of 50 percent through various climate bonuses.

gas heaters

The faction leaders agreed that functioning gas heating systems do not have to be replaced even if there is a municipal heating plan. Such planning can provide for the supply of local or district heating or even hydrogen. However, by 2029 a proportion of 15 percent, from 2035 a proportion of 30 percent and from 2040 a proportion of 60 percent “green gases” should be used in the remaining gas heating systems. This means, for example, biogas or hydrogen produced from renewable energies.







Advice

From January 2024, suppliers of gas heating systems will only be allowed to sell after mandatory advice. This advice must point out the possible effects of municipal heating planning and financial burdens – that’s what the “guard rails” paper says.