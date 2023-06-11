Honduran President Xiomara Castro is in the Asian country, where he is due to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping

Honduras opened this Sunday (June 11, 2023) an embassy in China. The ministers of International Relations from both countries participated in the ceremony: Enrique Reina, from Honduras, and Qin Gang, from China. Reina stated that “establishing relations with the People’s Republic of China was a courageous decision, it is also about recognizing its efforts as a country to create better living conditions for millions of people”. In March, Honduras officially broke off relations with Taipei and signed a diplomatic resumption agreement with Beijing. Honduran President Xiomara Castro is in China, where she is due to meet with her Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.