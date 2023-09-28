Commission, which ended this Thursday (September 28), will have another 12 days of operation; new end date needs Lira’s approval

The CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on cryptocurrencies, which investigates financial pyramids, will be extended for 12 days. The commission’s operating period would end this Thursday (September 28, 2023).

O Power360 found that the members of the commission are awaiting the publication of the act of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), formalizing the extension. To be made official, the new deadline must be validated by 11:59 pm this Thursday.

On the 4th (September 27), the commission approved the breach of banking and tax secrecy of former football player Ronaldinho Gaúcho and his brother, Assis Moreira. The 2 are accused of promoting 18k Ronaldinho, which promised false fixed income of up to 400% per year with digital assets and left victims in the country.

In testimony before the commission on August 31, Ronaldinho said that the company 18k Ronaldinho is not his and that his name and image were used inappropriately. However, the former player appears in advertisements recommending 18k.

O Power360 found that the final report should suggest tougher laws for financial pyramid crimes.