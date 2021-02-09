Foreign representative Borrell did not cut a good figure in Moscow. Now MEPs are demanding his resignation and a tough course.

After the unsuccessful visit by the EU foreign affairs representative Josep Borrell to Moscow, a heated dispute broke out in Brussels about foreign policy and the further course towards Russia. The conflict strains the geopolitical commission around EU President Ursula von der Leyen and leads to tensions in the European Parliament.

In a letter to von der Leyen, 81 predominantly Eastern European MEPs called for Borrell’s resignation and a tough line against Moscow on Tuesday. “We believe that the President of the EU Commission should act if Mr. Borrell does not resign voluntarily,” it says. However, the majority of MPs support the Spaniard. Yet. “It is too early to demand resignation,” said the CSU parliamentarian Angelika Niebler. Borrell made an “embarrassing appearance” in Moscow and was “under close scrutiny”. The real problem is not in the EU Commission, but in the Kremlin.

Borrell was presented by his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at a press conference in Moscow. Lavrov threw the Spaniard into a skid with references to the controversial US sanctions against Cuba – which the EU rejects. He also had three EU diplomats expelled without informing Borrell. “This is the greatest (self-) humiliation in the history of European diplomacy,” tweeted the Green MEP Sergey Lagodinsky afterwards. Borrell complained that “the Russian government did not want to take this opportunity to have a more constructive dialogue with the EU”. This will have consequences.

Borrell wants to say what these could be at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers on February 22nd. It is up to the member states to decide on the next step, he said. “But yes, that could include sanctions.” He will use his right of initiative and submit concrete proposals.

EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell: “We are also at a crossroads geopolitically”

First, however, he answered questions from MEPs. He said he wanted to discuss the case of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with Lavrov. He also tried to resist the deterioration in relations with Russia. However, the answer was “no”. “I had no illusions before my trip, now I’m even more worried,” said Borrell on Tuesday in Brussels. There is hardly any room for democratic development in Russia. The current “power structure” in Moscow opposes the rule of law and liberal values. “We are also at a crossroads geopolitically,” said Borrell.

Despite the tensions, however, it is in the EU’s own interest to continue the dialogue. “We must not turn our backs on the people.” Parliament responded with weary applause.

Borrell shouldn’t have even gone to Moscow, criticized several MPs in the debate. However, his “failure” was also due to the EU states, which did not agree on Russia policy, said Green MP Reinhard Bütikofer. Germany and France in particular would have to move.

Several MPs also called for the controversial Franco-German Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to end. The Catalan MP Charles Puigedemont, on the other hand, criticized “double standards”. In his country there is not just one, but nine “political prisoners”, said Puigdemont. But the EU is silent on this, he said with a view to Borrell, who supports the hard Spanish line against the independence movement.