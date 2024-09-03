One of the most resounding failures of this year was the film Borderlands. After its release on August 8, it received a very negative reception from critics and also had a very poor financial performance. So much so that it has already been removed from most theaters.

On X a user asked Randy Pitchford, creator of Borderlands and head of Gearbox Software, his opinion on the failure of the film and a recent DLC of Risk of Rain 2. Faced with this, the developer proceeded to compare his company to the musical group The Beatles.

‘I wish everything was a success, but that’s not how it works. The greatest musical group of all time, The Beatles, had a hit rate of 25 percent. Sure, every song they made was made with love, commitment to the art, and confidence in the quality of their work. My favorite artists have done things I don’t like very much.‘. Pitchford said.

Source: Legendary Pictures

We recommend: Borderlands 4 concept art from PAX West 2024

With these comments it is evident that Pitchford believes that they did the best they could with the film. Borderlands although the result was not what they expected. Unfortunately, it seems that the plans to make it the first of an entire film universe will no longer be carried out.Do you agree with his comparison?

What’s next for Borderlands?

Now that the failure of the film ended any hopes of a film series, the franchise will look to video games. At the recent Gamescom Opening Night Live it was officially announced that Borderlands 4 is in development and will arrive sometime in 2025.

Details are very scarce so far, as only a CGI trailer and some concept art have been revealed. However, we still don’t know the new cast of protagonists or what new gameplay features it might bring. Do you think the series will return to its former glory?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.