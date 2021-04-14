Hundreds of people bought tickets and began their flight rehearsals. The dream: Spend a few minutes or days outside of gravity in space … These wealthy or fortunate passengers, who are complete rookies, prepare to participate in one of the many special space missions he is brought to.

Sixty years after the first manned flight to outer space, the dawn of space tourism is approaching, the first step towards opening space to the public.

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin are currently developing vehicles capable of sending customers a few minutes above the boundaries of space, or so-called sub-orbital space flights.

“The oldest person I trained was 88 years old,” said Glenn King, director of the space training program at the Nastar Center, a private partner with large parties in the sector.

And trained about 400 future passengers on “Virgin Galactic”, including many “businessmen and women”, at the company’s headquarters in the state of Pennsylvania, USA.

The training program lasts only two days, with morning theory lessons and then several simulations in a human centrifuge. An arm nearly eight meters long in a rapid rotation reproduces the gravitational force parallel to that inside the vehicle during flight. A medical team is also on site.

Before, the NASA training could last “two years”, but given the number of people who “want to send them to space today, we have to reduce the period to a few days.”

This is possible because the customers are “nothing but passengers” and they do not take on many tasks during these trips except for some “relaxation” and “looking at the scenery”.

King stresses that the success rate of the program is “99.9%”, and the goal is especially to reassure them by showing them that they are able to withstand the speed, in exchange for paying an amount ranging between four thousand and ten thousand dollars, depending on the needs of training.

The exorbitant price of space flights remains the biggest obstacle to its wider dissemination.

About 600 people have bought tickets for trips with “Virgin Galactic”, owned by British billionaire Richard Branson. The ticket cost ranged between two hundred thousand and two hundred fifty thousand dollars. The waiting list contains thousands of names.

The launch of operations is scheduled for “the beginning of 2022”, and in the long term, the company intends to operate 400 flights annually.

Blue Origin has not announced any price or flight schedule.

But regardless of the financial issue, will everyone be able to participate in such trips, or will health problems prevent some from doing so?

“You don’t need to be in perfect health today to be able to go to space,” says Glenn King. He explains that he has trained people who wear prostheses or have diabetes or other health problems.

The US agency supervising aviation, the “FAA”, has recommended since 2006 that future “commercial passengers” on sub-orbital spaceflight, should answer a “simple questionnaire” dealing with their medical record as well as mental health.

In contrast, the questionnaire is more detailed and is accompanied by examinations (blood sampling, x-ray tests, urine analysis …) for special orbital flights that last longer and go farther distances.

Such trips, which cost millions of dollars, are preparing for them, “SpaceX” owned by billionaire Elon Musk, who plans to launch at least four of them starting this year.

In September, Inspiration 4 will be the first in the world to send civilians without a professional astronaut in their mind. The American billionaire Jared Isaacman, at his own expense, rented a “Falcon 9” missile, which will carry three passengers for three days.

Then, in January 2022, Axiom Space will send a former astronaut and three rookies aboard the International Space Station. In the long term, the company intends to fly to the International Space Station at a rate of once every six months, the company told AFP.

Seven tourists went to the terminal between 2001 and 2009. Spice Adventures has played an intermediary role for these people, and has also signed an agreement with “SpaceX” to send four clients to Earth’s orbit for four days, possibly in 2022.

In the end, theoretically in 2023, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa booked a flight on another missile under development from “SpaceX”, to make a trip around the moon with eight lucky ones on board, who will be selected later.

From here, when do we enter the era of space tourism to the general public? The answer seems tough, according to expert in the sector Robert Gulich of Embry-Riddle University of Astronautics. “The entry of a new investor may speed up the schedule,” he says, or on the contrary, an accident may occur and delay it.

But three criteria must be respected: safety, profitability … and respect for the environment. This last element will assume a “dominant role” in the coming years.