An Israeli army statement said: “Earlier today (Friday), an Israeli army aircraft attacked two Islamic Jihad Operations Command headquarters in the Gaza Strip, which were used to plan and control rocket launches from the Gaza Strip.”

The statement added that the two headquarters “were used by a number of the organization’s leaders, including the so-called Amer Abu Tair, an activist in the jihad in Khan Yunis.”

The Israeli Channel 14 said, “During the evaluation session held by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a short while ago, it was decided to continue the assassinations of Islamic Jihad leaders, their deputies, and their replacements. And in the event that there is a threat to the march of the flags, the alternative of the alternatives will also be in the assassination circle.”

Palestinian media reported that “Israeli warplanes attacked a target in the vicinity of al-Furousiya, northwest of the Gaza Strip,” as well as agricultural land east of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

It also confirmed that “several injuries arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital” in Gaza City, as a result of the continued Israeli raids on the Strip.

In turn, Israeli media said, “Two missiles were fired from the Gaza Strip, one of which fell on a street in (Sderot), and the second directly hit a house in Ashkelon.”

The escalation that began on Tuesday between the two sides led to the killing of 33 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and one Israeli.