D.he United States has tightened its sanctions against the military junta in Myanmar. The new punitive measures are a reaction to the “shocking and deadly violence” against demonstrators, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday. He called for the “restoration of democracy” in Myanmar.

According to the Department of Commerce, the United States imposed new export restrictions on Myanmar. The sanctions affect the defense and interior ministries, generals responsible for the coup, and two state-owned companies. The export of goods that could be used for military purposes should be prevented by the controls. “We will not allow the Burmese military to continue to have access to goods that are subject to export regulations,” said the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday (local time).

The two blacklisted companies – Myanmar Economic Corporation and Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited – are among the top military conglomerates, which through the holding companies and their subsidiaries control large parts of Myanmar’s economy. Washington also wants to examine further measures.

The US State Department spokesman, Ned Price, expressed outrage over the recent escalation of violence in Myanmar. The brutal actions of the security forces show the “complete disregard of the junta for their own people”. The American government, together with its allies, will continue to react to the “unacceptable” events in Myanmar. In response to the February 1 coup, the United States had previously imposed sanctions on several members of the junta.

Despite international pressure, the military rulers in Myanmar continue to use massive violence against the demonstrators to stop the protests that have been going on since the coup. Police continue to break up demonstrations with tear gas and gunfire in several cities across the country. On Wednesday alone, the bloodiest day of the protests to date, 38 people were killed at rallies, according to the UN. The United Nations reports that at least 54 protesters have been killed and more than 1,700 people have been arrested since the February 1 coup.



Deposed as UN ambassador by the military junta: Kyaw Moe Tun

Meanwhile, the UN ambassador to Myanmar remains in office for the time being. Kyaw Moe Tun had fallen from grace in his country after giving an emotional speech against the coup. According to the United Nations, the previous deputy, Tin Maung Naing, who had been designated as a replacement by the new military leadership in Myanmar, submitted his resignation on Thursday. According to the UN, Kyaw Moe Tun will remain the ambassador for the time being.

The background is that the – internationally not recognized – military leadership actually dismissed the diplomat for “high treason”. After that, there was confusion about who would represent Myanmar before the United Nations. In a speech to the UN last Friday, Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun confessed to the country’s elected civil government and called on the international community to put an end to the takeover of power by the military junta.

At the end of his ten-minute speech in New York, he used three fingers to form a greeting that is also used by the demonstrators in Myanmar. On February 1, the military in Myanmar had put into a coup against the de facto Prime Minister Suu Kyi. The 75-year-old won the parliamentary elections in November by a clear margin. There have been repeated mass protests in Myanmar since the coup. The military has recently tried with increasing severity to break the resistance.