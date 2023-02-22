After Genaro García Luna, former Secretary of Public Security during the government of the former president Felipe Calderonwas found guilty of five charges, four of drug trafficking and one of lying to the authorities, the ex-president he came out to defend himself.

Through a letter published on his official Twitter account, Calderón began by saying that he respects the laws and resolutions of the United States authorities, who found García Luna guilty.

“From now on, in an environment of polarization and harassment, the decision is already being used politically to attack me, especially by those who questioned my government’s decision to act against crime,” Calderón wrote.

He also defended the struggle of police officers, soldiers, sailors, prosecutors, judges, and public servants, who, according to him and his administration, “defended Mexican families from crime.”

After pointing out the above, he proceeded to list the achievements of his government:

“I have never negotiated or agreed with criminals. I have never used the presidential inauguration to advocate for their interests.”

“I defended Mexican families with all the strength of the State, and I would do it again, because it is the right thing to do.”

“I fought to build an authentic Rule of Law, without which there is no freedom, justice and development.”

He said that he fought all the criminals, including those of the Pacific Cartel.

“We recovered territories that were under criminal control, and criminals from all organizations were arrested.”

He assured that his security policy gave results, which was supported by the United States government.

