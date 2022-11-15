The future of Ferrari in Formula 1 now seems written: outside Matthias Binottowho in turn had taken over from Maurizio Arrivabene ahead of the 2019 season, and within Frederic Vasseur, current team principal of Alfa Romeo-Sauber and with a past in Renault and ART GP. However, the name of the 54-year-old Frenchman emerged from a list of candidates extended to at least two other figures already quite active within the Circus, those of Andreas Seidl And Laurent Mekies. They were the two other possible names for the after Binotto, at least according to the rumors reported by the French site Auto Hebdo.

Mekies, clearly, represented the most classic of the internal solutions. Sporting director and assistant to Binotto in recent seasons, he had already replaced the team principal in charge on several occasions during this season. In fact, Binotto on several trips overseas has decided not to attend the wall, following the operations from Maranello and leaving the ‘command’ on the spot to the former FIA man. Seidl’s name, on the other hand, sounded more intriguing: German was one of the artifices of the slow but constant resurgence of the McLaren towards the top of Formula 1.

Before his arrival in Woking, Seidl had already worked in F1 with BMW between 2000 and 2009. After the departure of the German house from the Circus, he had therefore managed the return of the brand to the DTM. His parable at Porsche began in 2013, following the triumphant LMP1 project which brought the Stuttgart company back to the top of endurance. With McLaren since January 2019, Seidl has led the historic British team among the top four forces of the Circus since the first year, a result that had never been achieved since 2012. With him at the helm, the team has collected nine podiums and one win in four seasons, finishing third among the constructors in 2020. Seidl’s choice would certainly have been very welcome to Carlos Sainzwho experienced two of his best seasons in F1 with the German manager, in the two-year period 2019-2020.