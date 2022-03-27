French President Emmanuel Macron criticized on Sunday (27) Joe Biden’s statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin. On a trip to Eastern Europe, on Saturday (26) the American leader classified Putin as a “butcher” and said that “this man cannot remain in power”. Macron told France 3 television that “everything” must be done to avoid an escalation in the conflict and that, therefore, the diplomatic route is the most appropriate.

“I wouldn’t use those words,” said the French head of state. “I keep talking to President Putin, because what do we want to do collectively? We want to stop the war that Russia has launched, without making war and without escalation,” said Macron, who is also a candidate for re-election in April.

For the Frenchman, it is essential not to fall into this escalation, “neither in action nor in words”. He defended the diplomatic means to reach a ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. . The United States is an ally within the framework of NATO with which we share many values, but who live with Russia are the Europeans”, he recalled.

The French president, who has been in regular telephone contact with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the beginning of the war, said he would speak again on Monday (28) or Tuesday (29) with the Russian leader to organize ” under the best conditions” an evacuation operation from Mariupol, a city located in the south of Ukraine.

Biden’s statements

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken clarified this Sunday, during a visit to Israel, that the United States “does not have regime change in Russia as a strategy”, following statements by President Joe Biden that his counterpart Vladimir Putin “does not can remain in power”.

“I think the president pointed out last night that Putin simply cannot have the powers to make war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” Blinken said during a press conference in Jerusalem alongside his Israeli counterpart, Yair. Lapid.

On Saturday afternoon, US President Joe Biden ended his trip to Europe with a speech to hundreds of people at the Royal Palace in Warsaw, Poland. The occasion was the first time Washington called for a change of government in Russia due to the war in Ukraine. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said.

He also defined the war as a “strategic failure for Russia” and underscored its “sacred” commitment to defending “every inch” of NATO territory. “Don’t even think about moving an inch inside NATO territory”, warned the American.

Earlier, Biden had visited the National Stadium in Warsaw, converted into a refugee center to house some of the more than 2.17 million people who have fled Ukraine for Poland since the start of the war. Asked by the press about his reaction to seeing the suffering of refugees, Biden replied that Vladimir Putin “is a butcher”.

The Kremlin responded that the US president’s insults reduced the possibility of improving relations between Washington and Moscow. “A leader must remain calm,” Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the official TASS news agency.