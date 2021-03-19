Biden’s statement about the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin during an interview caused unrest between the world powers. Moscow responded immediately.

Washington / Moscow – Joe Biden recently took on Russia rhetorically. In an ABC interview on Wednesday (March 17th), the US President replied to the question of whether he considered the Russian head of state a “killer” with: “I do”. And indirectly called Vladimir Putin a murderer. As expected, the statement caused displeasure in the Kremlin. The tough approach to Russia also raised questions about the development of bilateral relations between the world powers internationally. It was a first, clear announcement by the Biden government of how to proceed with Moscow in the future.

“As for what my American colleague said, we are really, as he said, personally acquainted: what would I answer him? I would say to him: stay healthy! ”Said Vladimir Putin, according to media reports. Putin said on Russian television on Thursday, “We always see our own characteristics in another person and think that he is like ourselves. This is not just a childish expression, a joke. The meaning is deep and psychological. ”It is apparently a reference to said ABC interview. Putin is more relaxed and calculated than Joe Biden. The “killer” statement is contrasted with a “stay healthy”.

Joe Biden’s “killer” statement to Russia’s head of state Vladimir Putin

The Kremlin-affiliated propaganda newspaper, on the other hand, is more aggressive Magyar Nemzet on: “In any case, it is difficult to find an explanation for why an American president who has been in office for almost two months should have allowed himself to be carried away with such harsh statements that disregard diplomatic standards (…). (…) To mention a few

a possible dementia. Others believe that Biden is a puppet of the Deep State (…). “

As early as Wednesday, a few hours after the TV interview, the Kremlin summoned its ambassador from Washington, Anatoly Antonov, to Moscow for internal consultations. In its consultations with the ambassador, the Russian Foreign Ministry is trying to analyze relations between the two countries and to find a way of working with the United States, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on Wednesday evening. USA expert Martin Bialecki from the German Society for Foreign Policy (DGAP) says in an interview with the image, Joe Biden tries to differentiate himself strongly from his predecessor Donald Trump. He sees cooperation between the two world powers only on a purely diplomatic or political level. There would be no such thing as a “friendly union of men” between the two statesmen, Bialecki continued.

Sanctions against Russia after 2020 US elections – the world powers USA and Russia

It was almost two months since President Joe Biden took office. In addition to turning away from Trump’s politics, the new US president is trying to position himself in world politics. Biden’s “killer” statement throws a special spotlight on the planned sanctions against Russia for interfering with the democratic processes of the USA. The accusations that have arisen to influence the US elections in 2020. European countries have also imposed sanctions on Russia for the poisoning and arrest of the Russian opposition politician Alexej Navalny. (Sabine Schmidt)