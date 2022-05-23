Earlier on Monday, during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Japan, Joe Biden considered that China was “playing with fire” over Taiwan, stressing that the United States would “help defend Taiwan against any Chinese invasion.”

“The United States will respond militarily if China invades Taiwan. This is a commitment we made,” he added.

In response to the remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that “the United States should not defend Taiwan independence,” according to Reuters.

“There is no room for complacency or concessions in matters related to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he told a news briefing.

He stressed that Beijing is “ready to defend its national interests regarding Taiwan… No one should underestimate the Chinese people’s firm resolve and strong will to defend China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

For his part, a White House official stressed that “there is no change in US policy toward Taiwan,” adding, “He (Biden) reiterated the one-China policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with military means to defend itself.