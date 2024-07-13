Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Journal

Press Split

US President Joe Biden (l.) made two rhetorical faux pas at the end of the NATO summit in Washington – Selenskyj had a suitable response ready. © Kyodo News/Imago

According to Ukrainian President Zelensky, Joe Biden’s blunders are not too dramatic. He pointed out the strong American support.

Kyiv – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted calmly to a slip of the tongue by US President Joe Biden Biden had mentioned Selenskyj’s name with that of the Russian President in a speech at the NATO summit. Wladimir Putin swapped. During a stopover in Ireland, Selenskyj was asked about it.

When asked how he would react, Zelensky replied that it was a mistake. “The United States has provided a lot of support to the Ukrainians. I think we can forget some mistakes.”

Slip of the tongue at NATO summit: Biden introduces Zelenskyj as “President Putin”

Biden had spoken on Thursday (July 11) about the Russian war of aggression and wanted to give the floor to Zelensky: “I now hand over the floor to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he does determination. Ladies and gentlemen: President Putin.”

As he turned away from the lectern, the 81-year-old noticed the mistake. He corrected himself and apologized, saying he was so focused on defeating Putin. Zelensky, who was standing next to him on the stage, jokingly countered with the words: “I am better.”

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Is Biden fit to be president? Slip of the tongue sparks debate in the US

The blunder fueled discussions about Biden’s renewed presidential candidacy. He is currently being closely watched after he raised doubts about his mental and physical fitness during a TV debate against his rival Donald Trump. Several Democrats and other famous people have already called on him to withdraw his candidacy. Biden, however, is fighting and wants to run for election.

Ireland’s Prime Minister Simon Harris was also asked about Biden. In recent conversations, he found the president as engaged and informed as usual, Harris told the British news agency PA. (bb/dpa)