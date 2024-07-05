Former President Donald Trump challenged current US President Joe Biden to a new debate on his social network Truth Social, this Thursday (4).

However, the condition set by the Republican opponent was that, this time, there would be no moderators in the confrontation. In the post, Trump requested a “no-holds-barred” discussion with Biden about the future of the country.

“Let Joe explain why he wants open borders, with millions of people and many violent criminals from unknown places entering the country, invading our once great nation,” reads an excerpt from the post. Trump also attacked other issues defended by the Democrats currently in power.

US presidential front-runners Joe Biden and Donald Trump at CNN presidential debate | EFE/EPA/CNN/WILL LANZONI

The Republican is seeking a new debate after the outcome of the first one, on June 27, which was considered disastrous for Biden. “This would prove, under great pressure, his competence or lack thereof. Likewise, it would be another test for me. What a great night it would be, just the two of us, face to face, in a good old debate, the way it used to be. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYWHERE!!!”, wrote Trump.

Amid mounting pressure on his continued campaign, Biden has agreed to be interviewed by the American press in an attempt to quell criticism he has been receiving. On Friday night (5), he will be interviewed by journalist George Stephanopoulos of the American broadcaster ABC.

The network also has scheduled a second debate between the two presidential candidates on September 10. The network has not yet announced the moderators for the matchup.

Biden steps up campaign

Amid criticism for his lackluster performance in the first debate of the White House race, US President Joe Biden will travel in the coming days to the states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which are key to securing his victory against Donald Trump in the November elections.

Before that, his team announced in a statement this Friday the launch of an “aggressive and specific” campaign to reach voters in the “contested states that will decide this election”.

This weekend, Biden will travel to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, which are part of the so-called “blue wall” in the US – which also includes Michigan -, states that since 1992, with the exception of 2016, have voted for Democrats.

After his trip to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania this weekend, Biden will return to Washington for the NATO summit next week.

During yesterday’s July 4th Independence Day celebrations, Biden responded to those urging him to stay in the race with a resounding “I’m not going anywhere.”

The US president held a barbecue on the White House lawn to celebrate Independence Day and when supporters chanted “Keep fighting. We need you”, he replied: “Trust me. I’m not going anywhere.”

Biden has been answering private and public questions for days about whether he can face a second term at age 81 and whether he is in a position to defeat Trump.

His poor performance in last week’s debate against Trump has sparked speculation about whether he should be replaced ahead of the Democratic convention in August.

Biden confessed in a meeting this Wednesday with Democratic governors at the White House that he will have to sleep more and will avoid organizing events after 8 pm, according to the American press.