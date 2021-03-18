NAfter the sharp attack by American President Joe Biden on Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, Russia has ordered its ambassador in Washington back to Moscow. Anatoly Antonov was invited to Moscow for consultations on Wednesday to analyze the future of relations with the United States, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Biden had said in a television interview that he thought Putin was a “murderer”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that talks with Ambassador Antonov should deal with the question of how an “irreversible deterioration” in relations could be prevented. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Riabkov told the RIA Novosti news agency that responsibility for the deterioration in relations “rests entirely with the United States”.

Report on electoral interference

The US State Department said it had taken note of the Russian ambassador’s recall. A spokeswoman added that the American ambassador in Moscow will remain at his post despite the crisis in order to maintain “open communication channels” and “reduce the risk of misjudgments between our countries”.

Biden was asked in the interview with the broadcaster ABC News whether he believed that Putin “is a murderer”. The American President replied, “I do.” Biden did not give any details and did not make it clear whether he was referring to the attempted poisoning of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnyj. Biden also said in the interview that the Russian head of state will “pay” for trying to undermine his 2020 presidential candidacy.

On Tuesday, the American authorities published a new report according to which Russia also interfered in the US presidential election in 2020 – and not just in the 2016 election, which Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump had won.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov rejected the report on the American election on Wednesday as “completely irrelevant and unfounded”. “We consider this report to be false,” said Peskow. The Kremlin regretted the publication of the report, which should be used as an “excuse” for possible new sanctions against Moscow.

Significantly tougher attitude towards Moscow

Moscow reacted immediately and sharply to Biden’s statements. “Putin is our president and an attack on him is an attack on our country,” wrote the President of the Russian House of Commons, Vyacheslav Volodin, in the Telegram online service.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, when asked by journalists whether Biden believed the Russian president was literally or figuratively a murderer, the American president was keeping his “concerns” about things he was doing Find “bad or problematic”, not back. As an example, she cited electoral interference, the poison attack on Navalnyj and cyberattacks.

Since taking office in January, Biden has taken a much tougher stance towards Moscow than Trump, who is accused of being overly close to the Kremlin chief.

Biden said he spoke to Putin shortly after taking office in January. “At the beginning of the conversation I said to him: ‘I know you and you know me. If I come to the conclusion that this has happened, be prepared for something. ‘”Biden did not elaborate on whether he meant electoral interference or other Russian practices such as the Navalnyj case. However, the American President affirmed that he wanted to “work” with Moscow “if it is in our common interest”.