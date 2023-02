Forza Italia (FI) party leader Silvio Berlusconi. | Photo: Tiziana FABI/AFP

The Italian government on Sunday reiterated its support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion, after Forza Italia (FI) party leader Silvio Berlusconi, a member of the government coalition, criticized the Ukrainian resistance. “The Italian government’s support for Ukraine is firm and convinced, as is clearly stated in the program and in all parliamentary votes of the coalition that supports the government,” said government sources.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has ruled since October with her far-right Brothers of Italy party alongside FI and the League, has always advocated supporting Kiev. However, Berlusconi has openly criticized Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on several occasions, most recently on Sunday by blaming the ruler for the war.

“If I were prime minister, I would never have gone to talk to Zelensky because, as you know, we are watching the devastation of his country and the death of his soldiers and civilians,” said Berlusconi, referring to Giorgia Meloni’s meeting with the leader Ukrainian in Brussels this week.

Berlusconi, 86 years old, who always boasts of his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, distanced himself from the position of the leader of the government, Meloni, who defends the maintenance of support for Kiev because he believes that an eventual peace negotiation will only have place on an equal footing.