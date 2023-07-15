The office added that “doctors recommend that Netanyahu continue to undergo routine examinations.”

Netanyahu was taken to hospital on Saturday, but is “in good condition” and is undergoing a medical evaluation.

His office said he was being treated at the Israeli Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv, but gave no further details.

Walla, a prominent Israeli news site, quoted an unnamed official close to Netanyahu as saying that he had fainted, but was fully conscious in the hospital.

The report could not be immediately confirmed.

And Netanyahu is the owner of the longest term in the position of prime minister in Israel, which reached 15 years, including 12 years in a row, during which he succeeded in concentrating power around his person.

His current far-right government, a consortium of religious and ultra-nationalist parties, took power last December.