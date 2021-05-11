Lucas Villa, the protester who was shot eight times in a peaceful protest last Wednesday in the city of Pereira, Colombia, died this Tuesday after spending six days in critical condition and becoming a symbol of one of the worst social crises in the country that left at least 27 dead, dozens injured and reports of enforced disappearances.

Villa, 37, died at the San Jorge University Hospital, in that city in the west of the country. The attack he suffered represents one of the worst aggressions to the peaceful protesters of the mobilizations that began on April 28 against the government of President Iván Duque.

“We accompany the Villa family with deep sadness after the news of Lucas’s death,” Duque said through his Twitter account when confirming the death of the protester, who yesterday was diagnosed with brain death.

“I repeat what I talked to Mauricio, his father, that this is the opportunity to unite and express our rejection of violence. To those responsible, the full weight of the law,” added Duque.

Villa was a university student of Sports Sciences and a yoga teacher. Y actively participated in the protests of the last days, peacefully chanting slogans, dancing and motivating the rest of his colleagues to reject the tax reform, first, and the police brutality and other government policies once it was withdrawn by the government.

The young man was, along with other protesters, protesting peacefully on the viaduct that connects Pereira, capital of the department of Risaralda, with neighboring Dosquebradas, when people in civilian clothes on a motorcycle opened fire and seriously injured two people, Villa and Andrés Clavijo, who woke up this weekend in the hospital. Another person was shot in the leg.

The attack was recorded on video where Villa is seen approaching a truck. Shots are heard in the background and then he is seen bloody on the ground.

The marches against a tax reform proposed by the Colombian government turned violent in many cities. Photo: AFP

Peaceful protest symbol

Villa’s name was raised by thousands of Colombians who kept the hope that he would recover and who, through art, asked for justice so that attacks like those he suffered are not repeated in the country.

In some videos recorded before the attack, Lucas is seen dancing in the streets, greeting police officers and yelling messages like “they’re killing us.”

In various parts of the country, multiple complaints of intimidation of protesters by armed men allegedly opposed to vandalism and in some cases they have even been attacked with shots from high-end vehicles, as happened with Villa.

President Duque condemned the aggression suffered by Villa a few days ago and asked the police authorities to clarify the circumstances of the attack and capture those responsible.

The National Police on Saturday offered 100 million pesos (almost $ 27,000) in reward for “information on the criminals who attempted against the life of young Lucas Villa.”

The director of the Police, Major General Jorge Luis Vargas, described Villa as a “symbol of the peaceful demonstration in Colombia” and assured that “the best units of the elite corps were sent to Pereira to clarify this painful fact.”

Since the protests began, at least 27 people have died in harsh clashes with the police in different cities of Colombia, according to the Prosecutor’s Office and the country’s Ombudsman on Friday in a document. And he clarified that, of those deaths, 11 are directly linked to the events, seven are “in verification” and there are nine that are not related to the protests.

This Monday there were new clashes between protesters and the police in Bogotá, Colombia. Photo: REUTERS

Another dead

This Tuesday it was also reported the death of another young man who had been hospitalized for a few days after being injured in the demonstrations.

As indicated on Twitter by the NGO Lazos de Dignidad, Alejandro Zapata, 20, “was seriously injured by members of the Esmad” (riot squad) during a demonstration that day in the south of the city. “He was in an induced coma,” he said in another tweet.

Mayor Claudia López pointed out that Zapata is lthe first fatality in Bogotá in 13 days of social upheaval.

“An NGO affirms that (the attack) was in the protest and as such we will investigate it,” added the official on Twitter.

The international community has pointed out the excesses committed by the security forces during the protests, while the government denounces acts of vandalism and infiltration of armed groups in the demonstrations.

Source: AFP, ANSA and EFE

