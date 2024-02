Diplomatic tensions between Russia and US rise as attacks on Kiev become more intense | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

The Kremlin accused, this Thursday (22), the President of the United States, Joe Biden, of behaving like “a Hollywood cowboy” after the Democrat insulted his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

“If the president of that country uses such vocabulary, he should be ashamed of himself. It is clear that Mr. Biden is exhibiting Hollywood cowboy-style behavior for internal political reasons,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in statements to public television in your country.

Peskov recommended that Biden ask his advisers “if they find a single insulting expression against him by President Putin.”

“The use of such language against the head of another state by the President of the United States is unlikely to harm our president, President Putin,” he said. “Has Putin ever used a rude word to address you? This never happened. Therefore, I think this vocabulary demeans America itself”, he added.

Biden, who in the past called Putin a “war criminal”, cursed the head of the Kremlin this Wednesday (21) using the English acronym “SOB”, an abbreviation for “son of a bitch”. Furthermore, he also accused Putin and his “henchmen” of ending the life of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died last Friday in an Arctic prison.

Putin and Biden last met in Geneva in June 2021 and, after the start of the war in Ukraine, contacts between the two countries were reduced to a minimum. Moscow accuses Washington of prolonging the war in Kiev by supplying the country with heavy weapons to achieve “a strategic defeat for Russia.”