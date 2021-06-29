South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared in a video, as he was about to start a press conference during one of his field visits, waiting to be given the iPad by one of his aides.

Ramaphosa ascended to the platform designated for the speaker, and said: “I’m looking for my iPad. Someone stole it.”

Speaking to his aides, he added, “Do you know where they took the iPad? That’s the problem with always handing over your gadgets to other people.”

Ramaphosa had to wait until he handed him another iPad, containing a backup copy of his speech.

Opinions were divided about the strange situation that Ramaphosa was subjected to, as some considered him funny and funny, while others described him as a brazen crime against the head of state.

Within hours of the incident, the head of President Ramaphosa’s “Digital Department” announced that the iPad had been found and returned to its owner, according to the South African website iWitness.