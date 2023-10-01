President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva went to social media on Sunday night, 1st, to thank the prayers for his health and inform that he is already at Palácio da Alvorada. The president was discharged this afternoon, two days ahead of schedule, after “good clinical evolution” after undergoing, on Friday, total hip arthroplasty surgery on the right and also blepharoplasty.

“I was discharged and I’m already at Palácio da Alvorada, where I’ll be working in the coming weeks. Thank you for the prayers and all the messages of affection. I’m recovering to work even harder for Brazil and run a marathon”, wrote Lula on X (formerly Twitter).



#discharged #Lula #prayers #work #Alvorada #recovers