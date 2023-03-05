Patricia Copta was last seen in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1992, roaming the streets and giving “sermons” as well as working at the city’s art institute.

Before her disappearance, doctors in a mental health institution diagnosed her with “delusions of grandeur,” noting that “she had signs of schizophrenia.”.

Her family explained that she was removed from the facility, where she continued to preach until she disappeared.

Copta was found, 30 years after her disappearance, in a nursing home in Puerto Rico, after she was admitted to it as a “person in need” due to her suffering from dementia, 7 years after her disappearance..

Commenting on the shocking developments, Bob Kupta, who was married to her for 20 years before her disappearance, said: “It is comforting to know that she is not in a hole somewhere,” according to Sky News.

He confirmed that he had “experienced with a range of emotions over the years, but he is content to know that his wife is alive and being taken care of.”.

He continued, “After 30 years, you try to forget it. Now I can forget. We know what happened and it is being taken care of.”

On the reason that prompted Kupta to flee, Deputy Chief of Police of Ross Township, Brian Kohleb, explained that she was afraid of being admitted to a mental health hospital, after the diagnosis her family received.

And the woman fled to Puerto Rico, where it is believed that she toured regularly in a number of cities on the island, which she had always loved and made sure to visit before her marriage.

And the reason for finding her was information she mentioned to the care home workers last year, where she said that she had arrived in Puerto Rico on a cruise ship from Europe, which prompted the care home to contact the authorities in Pennsylvania to inquire about her identity..

To find out more details about the woman, her family said that she was an outstanding student and worked as a model and dancer in her youth.

Copta has two sisters, a twin who died 6 years ago, and a younger sister who was relieved to know she was still alive and would visit her, even if she didn’t remember her because of her dementia.