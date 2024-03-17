Governor had said that Rio de Janeiro residents would have a choice between “the delegate” Alexandre Ramagem and “whoever is in the bars on the weekends” in the municipal elections

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), responded ironically to a criticism made by the governor Claudio Castro (PL) during the launch of the deputy's campaign Alexandre Ramagem (PL) to Rio de Janeiro City Hall on Saturday (March 16, 2024).

At the event, which was also attended by former president Jair BolsonaroCastro stated that the population would have the opportunity to choose between “the delegate”in reference to Ramagem, and “those who stay on the weekends are in bars out there”, poking at Paes' bohemian habit.

In your profile on X (formerly Twitter), the mayor responded with good humor to a follower who teased him about Castro's statement. “I’m going to call him today to chat with me and get to know Rio’s bars!”published.

Although they have a friendly relationship in the state and municipal Executives, Castro and Paes will be opponents in the October municipal elections. The current mayor is frank favorite for re-electionaccording to the most recent electoral polls.

Ramagem, who was a delegate of the PF (Federal Police) and commanded Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) during the Bolsonaro government, is investigated by the PF on suspicion of using the body to illegally spy on Bolsonaro's political opponents.

CRITICISM OF LULA AND PAES

During the launch of the candidacy at the samba school court Independent Youth of Father Miguelin the west zone of Rio, Ramagem also associated the current mayor with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “Let’s end this left-wing misrule, get these Lula soldiers out of Rio”stated the pre-candidate.