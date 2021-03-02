The ruling against former President Nicolas Sarkozy for corruption and influence peddling sets a legal milestone in postwar France. But the situation could get worse for the former French president, who faces legal battles and investigations.

Sarkozy was sentenced Monday to three years in prison, two of them suspended, making him the first former French president to have received a prison sentence.

The nature of the conviction highlights the multiple legal problems that have dogged the former Conservative president since he left office in 2012.

The 66-year-old man was found guilty of trying to bribe a judge by offering him a high position in exchange for inside information about a separate case.

Sarkozy will remain free while he appeals. If you lose the appeal, you will likely serve a year from home to jail, with an electronic device, instead of going to prison.

Nonetheless, the guilty sentence is a blow to the retired politician, who still has an influential role in French conservative politics. Nor has the end of his legal troubles come.

Sarkozy, who accused the courts of persecution against him, faces another trial in the middle of this month and is also being investigated in a third case.

Here is a summary of your past and current legal problems.

“The Bygmalion case”

Sarkozy will face the Paris court in the middle of this month on accusations of illegal financing for his 2012 presidential campaign, which culminated in the victory of his socialist rival, François Hollande.

The “Bygmalion case” centers on allegations that his conservative party, then known as the Union for a Popular Movement (UMP), worked with a public relations firm to hide the true cost of his re-election bid.

France sets strict limits on campaign spending.

Prosecutors allege that the company, Bygmalion, billed on behalf of Sarkozy’s party rather than his campaign in order to evade restrictions.

The strategy is said to have allowed Sarkozy and his party to spend 42.8 million euros ($ 50.7 million) on the campaign, almost double the maximum amount allowed.

The former president denied the irregularities.

Lebanese money in campaign cash

Sarkozy’s previous presidential campaign – his winning bid in 2007 – is also under investigation, this time on allegations of illegal Lebanese funding.

The former president is being formally investigated for corruption, illegal financing and conspiracy in a case involving Lebanese spies, arms dealers and allegations that the late Libyan strongman Muammar Gaddafi sent suitcases full of millions of euros in cash for the campaign. Sarkozy’s election.

Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam, was the first to make the accusations public in 2011, stating that Sarkozy – at the time president of France – should “return the money he took from Libya to finance his election campaign.”

A year later, the investigative website Mediapart published a document alleging that the Lebanese dictator had agreed to support Sarkozy with up to 50 million euros ($ 60 million at current exchange rates).

Sarkozy has always denied the allegations, stating in an interview in 2018: “There is not even the slightest hint of proof.”

One of its main accusers, French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, who described himself as a “middle man in the shadows,” withdrew his accusations last year.

Russian consulting

Financial prosecutors said in January they would open a preliminary investigation into allegations of influence peddling related to activities carried out by Sarkozy in Russia seven years before he left office.

The Mediapart website claimed that the investigation focused on a payment made by a Russian insurance company, Reso-Garantia, for three million euros in 2019, while Sarkozy was working as an advisor.

He stated that investigators were trying to verify whether the former president acted solely as a consultant, which would be entirely legal, “or whether he engaged in potentially criminal lobbying activities on behalf of the Russian oligarchs.”

The scandal of the L’Oréal heiress

Sarkozy was previously acquitted in another case involving funding for his 2007 presidential bid, known as the “Bettencourt case.”

The long-standing legal dispute centered on allegations that his party had accepted illegal payments from L’Oréal’s heir, Liliane Bettencourt, in envelopes filled with cash.

Bettencourt’s butler testified, stating that Sarkozy had been a regular visitor to the heiress’s home during the 2007 campaign, a claim the politician denied.

After an exhaustive investigation that Sarkozy said was politically motivated, in 2013 the former president was acquitted of taking advantage of Bettencourt while she was too fragile to understand what he was doing.

Two years later, a court in Bordeaux also acquitted his close associate Éric Woerth, a former Budget Minister and treasurer of the UMP party, of wrongdoing, citing a lack of evidence despite “strong suspicions” that the payments had been made.

However, it was Sarkozy’s attempts to obtain information about the Bettencourt investigation that eventually led to his conviction for corruption and influence peddling on Monday.

“The Karachi case”

Sarkozy has also been interviewed as a witness, though not a suspect, in another long-standing investigation involving campaign finance, this time for the failed 1995 presidential bid of former Prime Minister Édouard Balladour.

The “Karachi case” involves two former Sarkozy advisers, who have been indicted by judges investigating alleged bribery of a Pakistani arms trade, arranged when Sarkozy was Minister of the Budget.

A shell company was allegedly used to drive bribes to Balladur’s presidential campaign, which Sarkozy helped run.

Balladur, 91, went to trial in February and was charged with complicity in the alleged embezzlement of public funds. Prosecutors asked for a one-year conditional prison term and a fine of 50,000 euros.

This article was adapted from its original in English

With AFP and Reuters