The previous tournament after the elimination of Tigres UANL from the Apertura 2022, at a press conference, the then coach of the feline group, michael herreracaused controversy by mentioning that the Monterrey club had a squad that had already grown up.
The statements did not sit well with the squad and in the end the Mexican strategist ended up being fired from the institution, since then most of the players have spoken sarcastically about that fact and even more this Sunday May 28 when they got the eighth championship for the club.
After being crowned on the field of Akron Stadium, André-Pierre Gignac threw a ‘stone’ for the ‘Louse‘, because he mentioned that despite his age today he is the champion of the MX League.
“Cardiac arrests are always on the brink, but you do enjoy it more. They deserve it (the fans), with everything we have suffered these months. That mix of young and old is incredible. Despite my age, I am a champion, right? ”, He pointed out, referring to the comments of the ‘Louse‘.
On the other hand, the club’s all-time top scorer and historic French attacker with five Liga MX championships also had words for the coaches, Diego Cocca and Marco Antonio “Chima” Ruizwhom he recognized for being part of the team in the Clausura 2023. He also mentioned that he hopes that Robert Dante Siboldi can continue on the auriazul bench, after having arrived as a firefighter at a bad time for the team in the regular season.
“Difficult because we suffered like never before, but we knew perfectly from the start of the season, the departure of Diego (Cocca), where we had started to play incredibly with him. The arrival of Chima, today a great thought for him is part of this title. Also Siboldi’s sizes, I hope he can continue with us, he deserves it, we want to get more. Today is the eighth, I am very happy, ”he declared.
